Survivor 49 spoilers: Jeff Probst on huge challenge

In a matter of weeks we are diving into Survivor 49 on CBS, and you can be assured of one thing above all else: There are new elements. As a matter of fact, one of them is going to be rather different from what anyone would have otherwise expected.

After all, we know that filming in Fiji is going to mean that everyone deals with a certain amount of heat — but the amount of heat we’re seeing here? Well, that is another story altogether.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what host and executive producer Jeff Probst had to say about working in these particular conditions:

“One thing that made this season a little unique is that it was extremely hot … And I know that might not sound like much given that a tropical environment is always hot, but I even felt it.

“… It was just stifling, and the impact was noticeable and I could track it because I was struggling. I had challenges at the end where I was puffing and puffing and I was drenched through my shirt with sweat. And so I was able to, for the first time in a long time, have just a little bit of a reminder, ‘Oh man, this is one of the elements that you can’t overlook.’”

Does this mean that there are going to be some evacuations? Let’s just say that there is at least a reasonable chance that we see that happen, but we hope not. The best seasons of Survivor are the ones where everyone is actively playing hard and if that happens, we really do get a chance to see some epic blindsides and memorable moments.

What do you most want to see entering the Survivor 49 premiere on CBS?

Is there anyone you are rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are ohter updates ahead.

