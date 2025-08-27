Emil Wakim leaving Saturday Night Live before season 51

One day removed from Devon Walker leaving Saturday Night Live before season 51, we have learned the same thing about Emil Wakim.

In a new post on Instagram, the sketch performer confirmed that he is not going to be a part of the upcoming season. This is seemingly one of many changes that Lorne Michaels is working to implement ahead of the season, and we would not be shocked in the event that there are more changes coming. A lot of this is natural but since there is a larger transition between seasons, this absolutely makes a good bit of sense.

Now, here is more of what Wakim had to say:

i won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there. i was at six flags celebrating my friends 36th birthday and went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life.

every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life.

i was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next. here’s to making more art without compromise.

We’ve said this before, but there are a number of former cast members who have only been on the show for a single season who have come back for more later as a host. It really all comes down to what Wakim does with this platform moving forward.

