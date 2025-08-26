Devon Walker leaving Saturday Night Live after three seasons

Days after we learned that there would be some changes on Saturday Night Live season 51, the first cast member is officially out.

In a new post on Instagram, Devon Walker confirmed that he will not be back as a part of the next version of the sketch show. He was there for three seasons, and he did have some notable moments. We tend to think that his best impression was New York Mayor Eric Adams but in general, he never quite found the right spot to shine within the complicated infrastructure. This happens sometimes when there are so many cast members and for season 50 in general, there was not a lot of room for anyone.

So what is next for Walker? That remains to be seen and yet, we’ve learned over the years that you do not need some incredibly-long run on SNL to be successful. He could land a TV or movie gig easily on the other side of this.

Who else could be leaving?

There are a few different candidates out there. Out of the longtime cast members we are most concerned with the likes of Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, and Mikey Day, though it would be disappointing if the three departed without any sort of proper goodbye. Kenan Thompson will likely be there however long he wants to, so we would not be altogether concerned about him for now. There could be other relatively-newer cast members like Walker who could exit.

In general, we recognize that the people most out there will be curious about are Colin Jost and Michael Che as Weekend Update anchors. They are the ones who we do feel need a proper exit that is not abrupt … but will they get it?

What do you think about Devon Walker exiting Saturday Night Live after season 50?

