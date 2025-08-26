Only Murders in the Building season 5: A Meryl Streep poster

As we get prepared to see the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu, is there a new reason to celebrate? We tend to think so, and it is due in part to the promotion that is around Meryl Streep.

How much of her as Loretta are we going to get this season? Given that she and Oliver are now married, it makes sense to get a reasonable amount. However, there is one other thing that complicates the issue right now: The trio’s gotta trio. She’s not an investigator in the same way, so it is our feeling that she just pops in and out over the course of the season.

If you head over to the official Instagram of the series right now, you can see a new poster that does feature Loretta in a pretty substantial way — if Hulu is pushing her this hard, doesn’t that bode well for her inclusion in the season overall?

We do at least think there is an interesting way to feature Loretta that would make an element of sense. After all, a big part of season 5 is going to be about the long-term history of New York and within that, we know that Streep’s character has been there for a long time, hoping to try to turn her acting dreams into a reality. Who knows what sort of people she may have met in that span of time? It does feel like there are a lot of options and seeing everything play out could be a big part of what makes season 5 so fun — among, of course, a lot of other fantastic guest stars and plenty of surprises.

