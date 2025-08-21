Only Murders in the Building season 5: More on new arrivals

As we do continue to look towards Only Murders in the Building season 5 over on Hulu, there are so many reasons for excitement!

Obviously, we know that one of the bigger sells for this show is going to be the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. We don’t expect that to change and rather, some of the guest stars around them are simply a fantastic addition. This time around, you’ve also got the likes of Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Tea Leoni, and so many more coming on board in a wide array of roles. We know that the death of the doorman Lester is going to be a huge

If you head over to the link here now, you can see thanks to the show’s official Instagram a number of images that set the stage further for what is to come. There aren’t exactly a lot of clues in here for the story, but that is not the point of this. Instead, they are mostly just an incentive to have fun checking out the show. These characters could be tied in some way to Lester, but at the same time also someone else essential to the story this time around in Nicky. His disappearance was first brought up at the end of last season by Leoni’s character Sofia, and all signs do suggest that we are going to see this linked in some way to Lester.

In general, we do tend to think that this season will be as crazy and twisted as ever, but also take a larger look at the history of New York — something that we have not had a chance to really see explored before.

