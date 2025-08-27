The Snake season 1 finale: Who was the winner?

We knew that The Snake season 1 episode 10 was going to be the big finale, but there were a ton of questions heading into it.

What was a big one to us? Well, that was rather simple: How was the reality competition show going to end? Well as it turns out, a lot of it was tied simply to the events of the past, and just how socially savvy you were the entire game. This eventually brings us to the final battle between Brett and Frank at the end of the episode.

Throughout most of the season, there was a reason why Frankie was viewed as a threat — every single person liked him. He was kind, considerate, and there for other people. He wasn’t as cutthroat as some other people, but that was only one part of the equation here. That is something that Brett didn’t quite figure out. In terms of competition strength, Brett was easily more effective and he was smart to argue that Frankie didn’t want to participate in everything. He made some solid arguments.

Yet, everything in the finale came down to Mayor John, and we think that Frank’s story and his relationships were enough to give him the victory. He is the final Snake and the recipient of the grand prize!

Our overall take on the season

100% this feels like a raw experiment that operated without much of a budget or familiar faces in the cast. Sometimes, it was a little too rudimentary. Yet, at the same time we at least like the idea of it and the strategic conversations it produced. We do think there could be more meat on the bone if it comes back … but it remains to be seen if that happens.

What did you think about the events of The Snake season 1 finale overall?

Who were you rooting for in advance? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

