The Snake season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the arrival of the season 1 finale today on Fox, is there a chance that The Snake season 2 could end up happening? Well, there is more that we can go into here on that.

First and foremost, let’s begin here by noting the following: As of right now, Fox has not said too much about the future of the reality competition show. We can see the upside here as pretty simple: The viewership for the series throughout has been solid. However, at the same exact time none of the episodes have drawn more than a million live + same-day viewers. We can’t imagine that this was an extremely expensive show to make, but is that enough to really help it?

Well, if there was one bit of advice we would give The Snake moving forward, it is to try and get at least a couple of reasonably noteworthy people for its season 2 cast. This is a great way to ensure that there are more viewers who are at least in general interested in checking out the show, and there is a little bit of value in that. We have seen NBC try this already with shows like Destination X or Deal or No Deal Island.

Our general feeling here is that this may very well be one of those summer reality shows that just disappears, and we have seen this already with some other Fox shows including Stars on Mars.

If there is one more thing that we would go ahead and note right now, it is simply the fact that reality shows operate on their own schedule. A series like The Snake is one that could be renewed at any given point, and it would not be a shock if we do not have any more news about it until next spring.

