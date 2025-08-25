Yellowstone spin-off The Dutton Ranch takes shape; Annette Bening joins

We have been waiting for a long time to get some more news on the Yellowstone spin-off featuring Beth and Rip. Now, we’re pleased to share a whole lot more!

According to a new report from Deadline, the legendary Annette Bening is poised to join Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser as one of the leads for the series, which now has an official title of The Dutton Ranch. Meanwhile, Chad Feehan of Lawmen: Bass Reeves has been set as the showrunner, meaning that someone from within the Taylor Sheridan world is staying on board while he seems to put most of his focus into Landman and Lioness at the moment.

The aforementioned site also has a description-of-sorts for the new series, which gives us a much better sense of what is ahead:

The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Finn Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.

Bening is apparently set to play Beulah Jackson, described as “the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.” This continues the Texas-ification of the larger Sheridan universe, which makes sense given 1) his residence there and 2) all the studio space that is present in Fort Worth. We’ll have to wait and see how much of this show is actually filmed there versus Montana.

For now, just remember that this is far from the only Yellowstone off-shoot in the works. The first season of a show in The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, has already been filmed and is awaiting a premiere date.

