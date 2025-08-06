Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals casts Logan Marshall-Green

Even though the Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals is premiering at midseason, to date CBS has kept a lot of details under wraps! Luckily, that is about to change.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, And Just Like That actor Logan Marshall-Green is going to be a part of the upcoming series. His role is that of Pete Calvin, described as “a friend from Kayce’s military service.” This would be a fun change of pace from Marshall-Green, especially since he is someone who is playing a quintessential romantic love interest on the HBO Max comedy.

If you have not heard much yet about Y: Marshals, the synopsis notes that it consists of an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, [with Kayce] combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

There has not been a lot of news about the remainder of the cast as of yet, but that is something that we hope to learn a little bit more about over the course of the weeks and months ahead. It is easy to imagine that most of Kayce’s family will be back in some form — why wouldn’t they? The other thing worth noting here is simply that Marshals will have somewhat of a tonal challenge. It has to figure out how to capture the feel of the original Taylor Sheridan series while being suitable for a network TV audience — that means a toning down of the language and, to some extent, the violence that we occasionally saw. Still, the goal is for this to be a potentially massive hit when it arrives.

