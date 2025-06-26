Yellowstone star Luke Grimes talks Y: Marshals spin-off show

Out of all the new TV shows coming during the 2025-26 TV season, the Yellowstone spin-off Y: Marshals feels the most mysterious.

After all, consider what we know so far — or rather, some of what we do not. Luke Grimes is poised to be the star as Kayce Dutton and yet, there is not a whole lot that is known beyond that. This includes whether or not some other familiar faces from the original are going to stop by.

So for now, why not just be happy to hear from Grimes at all? While he cannot give too much away at this point, he did tell People Magazine that he never expected he would be back for another chapter:

“On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me … It was seven years of playing a person that I’ll never see again, except for having his hat and jacket in my closet. It wasn’t until probably three or four months after that that everything started aligning for the [spinoff].”

So what helped to convince him to come back for more? In the end, it was as simple as getting a chance to have the right idea:

“We definitely wanted to make sure to give it a real story and make it interesting and make it believable … if it was just like, ‘well, he’s happy’ — we’re just going to watch him be happy? That’s not very cool. But I’ll say this, the idea that was pitched to me is very, very good and very interesting and it really roped me in and I think it will rope the audience in as well.”

Now, we do tend to think that there are going to be at least some happy moments for Kayce, but also still a good bit of conflict. After all, isn’t there a lot of conflict in life much of the time? We tend to think so, at least.

