Murderbot season 2 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we could learn more about Murderbot season 2 between now and the end of August? There is so much we can say about this!

First and foremost, though, let’s just start things off here by noting that the sci-fi adaptation starring Alexander Skarsgard is coming back for more and thankfully, that is not something that you have to worry about at all. Ultimately, we do tend to think that Apple TV+ would also like it back sooner rather than later given that continuity is key. Also, they do still have a lot of shows with long breaks between seasons and they have to keep that in mind.

In the end, we just tend to think that as great as it would be to get some more Murderbot news sooner rather than later, it is just not happening. After all, if you are Apple, there is no real reason to make that happen. You are better off allowing the show to take its time to be put together leading into the start of production. You can announce a date once things are really far along and you tend to think that the editing / visual effects will meet the necessarily deadlines.

Our ultimate take

Our hope is that the series is going to be coming back at some point moving into the second half of next year, and that come summer, we are going to also get more insight about that then. Our best-case scenario here is that we’re going to get a lot of the cast members back from season 1, which may be up for debate at this point given what SecUnit decided to do at the end of this past season.

What do you most want to see moving into Murderbot season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

