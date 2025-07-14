Murderbot season 2 spoilers: Alexander Skarsgard looks ahead

The second season of Murderbot has already been greenlit and of course, it makes a lot of sense to speculate about the next chapter of the story. Of course, there are more books in the series to adapt, but that does not mean that they will all necessarily be completely accurate versions of the Martha Wells stories. There could be changes scattered all over the place.

In the end, what we do know is that SecUnit is going to be facing a pretty incredible change to its life, as it has opted to go out on its own as opposed to just sticking around the PresAux team — even though they wanted to have it on board.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alexander Skarsgard explains his character’s decision, and why it was important to it:

I think it’s conflicted leaving the group, but I also think there’s a level of excitement about the upcoming adventure that it’s going to go on. And for the first time throughout the first season, Murderbot has to react to stuff that happens. It doesn’t have that much agency, really. It’s about first trying to avoid reacting and then being forced to step in to save these naive humans. I have to kind of react to what happens and what GrayCris are doing in order to save the group and get off the planet. But Murderbot, at the end of the season, is going into the unknown with some agency. [We’re] not necessarily sure where that’s going to take Murderbot, but at least it is in the driver’s seat.

We know that there are some potential new faces in the next chapter of the story that should be fun for the producers to cast — now that this series is such a success, shouldn’t a lot of people want to come on board?

