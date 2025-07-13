Murderbot season 2 spoilers: Will Gurathin return?

We are very much lucky at this point to know that a Murderbot season 2 is going to be coming at some point on Apple TV+. With that being said, who all will be back?

For now, we do recognize that there is going to be a healthy debate in this given that SecUnit took off at the end of season 1 to new frontiers. We get the sense that for the first time, it really wants to experience what it wants to be self-sufficient and think for itself. The departure from the PresAux team was heartbreaking and yet, at the same time it made a certain element of sense.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Here’s the tricky thing moving forward — will Gurathin or anyone else in the team come back? We know that within the source material (minor spoiler alert), you do see this character again down the line. However, it takes a good bit of time. Will Murderbot the show change things up or remix the books? It is possible just because there may be a desire to see some familiar faces sooner.

For now, all David Dastmalchian can say is that personally, he would love nothing more than to be back within the relatively near future. Speaking in a new interview right now with Tom’s Guide, the actor had the following to say about his future:

“I wish I knew … There would be nothing I would love more than getting to climb back in a hopper and go to wherever you know PresAux [Preservation Alliance] is hanging out because I love them so much. This cast is so important to me, and this experience and this character have changed my life, and I would love to get to tell more of the stories.”

Hopefully, there will be a few more answers coming on all of this at some point sooner rather than later. Cross your fingers and hope for more!

Related – When is Murderbot season 2 going to premiere?

What are you most excited to see moving into Murderbot season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







