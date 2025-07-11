Murderbot season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

With the Murderbot season 1 finale here on Apple TV+, it feels like this is the right time to really get into the subject of when it will return.

So, what we can say on the subject now? Well, if you missed the news yesterday, it is only appropriate here to begin with the fact that the sci-fi series starring Alexander Skarsgard is officially coming back for more. It is nice to not have to worry about that in advance, even if there are so many questions that still need to be answered.

The good news for a show like Murderbot is that with the episodes being so short, it likely has a much faster turnaround time than you would typically think for a show of this nature. The bad news, however, is that there are still visual effects and the like that could cause the process to take a little bit longer. Our hope if we’re lucky is that we will see the adaptation return in the second half of next year and fingers crossed, the early renewal is another way to make that happen. The last thing we want here is for everyone to be stuck on some two-year hiatus.

What will the next part of the story look like?

Well, there is a little bit more mystery in that. (Spoilers for the finale.) It appears as though SecUnit has decided to venture off alone rather than stay with its team of Mensah and others, despite them accepting it and welcoming it as a part of the family. This is a robot still very much in the finding-itself phase, and we would love nothing more than to see a reunion here. Yet, as someone not familiar with the source material, this is where a lot of the mystery lies.

