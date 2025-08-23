Sweet Magnolias season 5 premiere date: August update

At some point between now and the end of August, is there a chance we are going to learn more about Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by saying that we more than understand the desire to see more of the series already. The cast and crew already started up production earlier this year, and that likely helps to just further along the enthusiasm for something more to be brought to the table. Some filming has taken place in New York, and that of course makes sense when you think about what happened with Maddie at the end of that season.

So where do things stand now? Even though Sweet Magnolias is not the sort of show that requires a lot of time between seasons, we would still reckon that we are a good ways out from seeing it again. There is a lot of work on season 5 to be done and even when all of that is wrapped, you do have to wonder when Netflix is even going to put the show back on the air. This is a process that could take a while and with that in mind, it is best to be prepared.

Personally, our general feeling is that spring 2026 is a worthy estimate — we do think that now that we are on the other side of the industry strikes of 2023, it is more reasonable to imagine a world in which new episodes come out with some measure of regularity. We also do think that this is one of those shows that could end up being similar to Virgin River, which has managed to go on for a number of seasons already at this point.

