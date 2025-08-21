The Pitt season 2 teaser: Robby’s next day of work

The season 2 premiere of The Pitt is going to be coming to HBO Max at some point in January — so what can we say about it now?

Well, the folks over at HBO Max have released another new teaser for what lies ahead, one that you can view over at the link here. Even if there are no major plot spoilers dropped within it, we also do not think that there really needs to be in order to get people excited. Dr. Robby and the rest of the crew is back for another shift!

So what sort of crises is the entire team going to be facing this time around? Well, the preview hints at a wide array of different problems, whether it be a police presence, an emergency surgery, or possibly even a case or two involving an infant. Whatever happens will require the whole team to be at their best … but we know that this is not an easy thing for many of them.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that Dana is back, despite it feeling like she could be quitting her job at the end of last season. Meanwhile, Langdon will be returning to The Pitt for a new shift, his first since undergoing treatment for his addiction. That feels like the entry point for the season, which is ten months after the events of season 1. It is also taking place over the course of a July 4 weekend.

There is no exact premiere date for the second season — with that being said, it does appear as though we are going to be seeing it return at some point in January. Rest assured, there is a lot for us to look forward to here!

