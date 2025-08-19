Stranger Things creators move to Paramount with new deal

Is the future of the Stranger Things franchise after season 5 about to get murky? Not necessarily. However, we understand if you would feel that way.

After all, a new report from Deadline indicates that Matt and Ross Duffer, a.k.a. the Duffer Brothers, are set to leave Netflix at the conclusion of their deal in April for a four-year pact at Paramount. This will allow them to develop and produce new projects for television, streaming, and also the big screen. They will still remain involved in the world of the Upside Down, plus also all other projects they are currently working on with Netflix. That will not change.

In a statement, here is some of what the brothers had to say:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly. We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy and Matt, who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became Stranger Things. They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together.

“Our time at Netflix has been incredible. Ted, Bela, and Peter have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family. We’re excited to continue collaborating – not only on the upcoming release of Stranger Things 5, but also on shows we’re deeply proud to be producing, including Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and The Boroughs. And we look forward to building out the future of Stranger Things together – there are many more stories to tell beyond Hawkins, and we can’t wait to share them.”

The latter paragraph does serve as a great reminder that there are some possible spin-offs in the works here, as there has been for a rather long time now. Odds are, we will hear more about them after season 5 airs.

What sort of Stranger Things projects do you even want after season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

