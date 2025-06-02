Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Official details from Netflix!

For those who missed the big news over the weekend, Stranger Things season 5 is officially coming to Netflix in three parts. The first batch of episodes is coming in late November, and it is going to set up an epic ending for Eleven and so many other characters.

So just how the streaming service describing the story at present? They may not be giving a ton away but at the same time, we have enough to get us excited for whatever is next.

Courtesy of Netflix, you can now check out the full Stranger Things 5 synopsis below:

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

Of course, we tend to think that this is going to be the most action-packed story that we’ve had a chance to see yet — and that is a part of what makes us so excited! From start to finish here, we are going to have a great opportunity to see the tension rise and for characters to engage in all sorts of peril. Characters could die and yet, we still believe there is a chance for a happy end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

