Doctor Who season 16: What does showrunner know now?

Make no mistake that as of right now, we would very-much like some more news regarding a Doctor Who season 16. Does that mean that we are actually going to get it? Not so much.

For now, here is where things stand. Disney+ may not bring the BBC One institution back for another season and if that is the case, there may be a need for a different distributor. We will have to wait and see what happens here but based on where things stand, a lot of discussions need to happen at the highest level. For those wondering, these are not ones that showrunner Russell T. Davies will even be privy to a lot of the time.

Speaking on more of this now in a chat with Pilot TV, here is some of what Davies had to say:

You’ve kind of got me at the worst possible time because I’m not allowed to say what’s happening with Doctor Who, [and I] I don’t know what’s happening with Doctor Who, that’s fact … We’ve got a spin-off series called The War Between the Land and the Sea coming up starring Russell Tovey, [but] I don’t know when that’s on.”

We have said this before, but our general feeling is that we may be stuck waiting for a rather long time to get some other news. There is a chance here, after all, that we are stuck waiting until the end of the year for a lot of this to be figure out … if not longer. The spin-off will be a nice way to tide us over but, at the same time, we just hope that it gets enough promotion and/or awareness.

Do you still feel like Doctor Who season 16 is going to land somewhere?

