Doctor Who season 16 renewal: An August 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Doctor Who season 16 between now and then the end of August?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that there has been ambiguity around the future of the series for a while and in all honesty, that is most likely to remain. After all, a lot right now is going to be based on streaming rights, and this is a really complicated equation to try and figure out. Disney+ seems to be moving forward, and there is a legitimate chance that Netflix, HBO Max, or someone else will have to step in. These equations take some time, and we have to be patient to try and figure out what the future holds.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that August 2025 is a little bit early for some sort of news to come out — to us, it would be a miracle in the event that we hear more news on it in the near future. Just remember that there have been a lot of rumors and/or claims already that the show is not going to be back until 2027 at the earliest, and it could be even longer of a wait than that.

In the meantime, we are all left to simmer and think about the cliffhanger that featured the return of franchise veteran Billie Piper. Is she going to be coming back as The Doctor? Based on how the season 15 finale concluded, we’ll admit that we are still a little reluctant to think that this is the case. There could end up being something a little more complicated going on here.

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 16 between now and the end of August?

