Doctor Who season 16: How could Ncuti Gatwa return?

At the time of this particular writing, we more than recognize that Ncuti Gatwa is done with Doctor Who. However, does that mean that he is gone from playing The Doctor forever? That’s where things do get a little bit interesting.

After all, remember first and foremost here that this is a show with a long and pretty-storied history of finding unique ways to bring cast members back, even if they have been gone for years. Because of this, you almost have to adopt a never-say-never mantra. That is without even noting that Gatwa himself already has a specific way in which he would want to return.

Want to hear a little bit more about that? Then take a look at what he had to say on The One Show (per the Radio Times) about his future prospects:

“I never got to fight a Dalek. A Dalek or a Cyberman. I mean, just the crux of Doctor Who. So, might do that! Might go fight a Dalek!”

Personally, we miss Daleks greatly — but we also recognize Russell T. Davies not wanting to overuse the characters after they became omnipresent within the past few eras.

Now, one other thing you have to remember is that a Doctor Who return in any capacity is going to be based on timing. It does seem like Gatwa won’t be back full-time and with the future of the show streaming-wise under question, it could be years before we have any new episodes at all. Who knows what Ncuti will be doing at that point? We recognize that the season 15 finale teased a Billie Piper regeneration, but it is still unclear if she is actually playing The Doctor or not.

Do you think we will ever see Ncuti Gatwa again on Doctor Who?

