Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO, August 17?

Is The Gilded Age new tonight on HBO? We certainly do not blame anyone who wants more of the period drama and soon.

As for where things currently stand, though, we should just kick things off with the following: A season 4 is coming for the series, but not anytime soon. Also, last week marked the season 3 finale! We are embarking on what may be a really long break between seasons, one that is sure to last for at least the next year and conceivably, a good bit longer than that.

We are well-aware of the frustration that exists within the TV climate right now, one where you have to wait multiple years for seasons. Also, in theory a show like The Gilded Age should not take anywhere near as long to make as a House of the Dragon. However, we have seen multiple instances now of HBO simply taking their time between seasons because they have a ton of shows on their roster. Think about it like this: They already have Task and then Welcome to Derry on their schedule for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, 2026 already has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Euphoria, and Industry locked in, and that is without even mentioning possible entries like the aforementioned House of the Dragon or Dune: Prophecy, let alone any brand-new programming that they may throw out there.

In the end, our sentiment is that early-to-mid 2027 is the best estimate for when we could see George and Bertha Russell back — and from there, we will just have to wait and see if they are able to make their relationship work. It seems like George is ready to move forward, at least based on the end of last season.

