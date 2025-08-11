The Gilded Age season 3 finale: Is George divorcing Bertha?

We are hardly surprised about the idea that The Gilded Age season 3 ended with some sort of cliffhanger. However, are you stunned about the exact ending that we got?

Well, let’s just lay things out here. After surviving the attempt on his life, George decided that he was ready to leave his wife Bertha. She managed to marry Gladys off to the Duke and in the end, that ended up being a success — Gladys is now pregnant! However, her own marriage is falling apart.

For most of the past few episodes, we saw Bertha do her part to try and help make the world a little bit easier for divorced women. That may have actually be foreshadowing to this very moment, as Bertha herself was worried this may come to pass. That is something that Carrie Coon described recently in an interview with TV Insider:

“You have to pay attention to the idea that Bertha is preemptively trying to make society comfortable for divorced women … We know Bertha, we know that any effort she’s making is not entirely altruistic. There’s always something self-serving in that effort.”

Ultimately, we do think there could still be a chance of reconciliation as well, but it won’t come easy. George in particular is at a point in his life where he may be a little more volatile emotionally, and for a handful of different reasons. We do tend to think that in due time, answers will come — but that doesn’t mean right away in season 4. At this point, we do tend to think that a good bit of patience could go a long way if you are eager for answers.

