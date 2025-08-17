Nautilus season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the events of the season 1 finale today on AMC, are we going to see a Nautilus season 2 eventually arrive? Or, have we arrived at the end?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the series has certainly endured a rather unusual journey to even make it to this point. It was originally developed for Disney+ before eventually finding a new home elsewhere. AMC is the domestic distributor, with Prime Video handling some responsibilities elsewhere. America actually received the first season far later than some other territories, but that has not hurt its performance. It got off to a great start in the ratings, but how is it streaming? What is the cost? There are so many variables that have to be juggled here.

If we were not making it clear already, as of right now there is no clear word on whether or not a Nautilus season 2 is going to happen. Because there are so many different players in the mix here, we don’t believe that this is going to be an easy process to get together — you also have to make sure that you can get a lot of the cast back, given that season 1 filmed years ago and there is a chance that they have moved on to other things.

In the end, we will at least say that this show fits really well into what AMC is trying to do with their roster these days, really emphasizing adaptations and programs that have a classic literary feel to them. Just remember that they are working wonders with the greater Anne Rice universe, and they are also looking at an array of other projects including The Grapes of Wrath. There are, at least from where we stand, a lot of interesting possibilities at their disposal.

