Countdown season 1 episode 11: Will Evan, Keyonte get together?

We know that entering Countdown season 1 episode 11, most questions are about Mark and Amber insofar as relationships go. We understand why. They are effectively the main characters of the Prime Video thriller, and they also dominate a good chunk of the air time that we see for the contestants.

Now that we’ve said that, why not shift the attention elsewhere? We have a lot to get into here when it comes to Evan and Keyonte, two characters who have also spent a decent amount of time together. Is there any chance in the world that this could turn into something more? Well, never say never…

In a new interview with TVLine, Violett Beane (who plays Evan) had the following to say when it comes to where the two stand romantically at present:

“You know, they get along very well … They’re more similar than they think, they’re both career-driven… and they’re both little cuties. They’re a little pair of cuties … So… let’s see what happens with the two of them. Who knows what could happen!”

This certainly feels like someone leaving open the possibility, no? While there are still a lot of ways things could or could not happen, we do think there is something fun to leaving it all open for the time being. You do have to question if there is enough time to explore anything more between the two of them. However, it also does feel like there is something further that could happen provided the series gets renewed for another chapter. For now, this is something that at least feels like it could transpire under certain conditions…

What do you think we are going to see for Evan and Keyonte moving into Countdown season 1 episode 11?

Do you think this is more of a season 2 story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

