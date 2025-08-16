Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 16, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We would hardly blame anyone who did want to get some more of the series and sooner rather than later. It has been, after all, more or less three months since the end of season 50!

First and foremost, though, this is where we do have to swoop in here and share the unfortunate news: We are going to be stuck waiting a while longer to see what’s coming up. There is no installment on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is not one for another month and a half! We are going to be stuck waiting for a good while still to see the next chapter of the sketch series. Heck, at this point, we do not even know the cast!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other reviews!

Ultimately, what we are hoping is that over the course of the next several weeks, we will get some clarity as to what season 51 looks like. Our general sentiment is that 2-3 cast members will probably depart, whether it be their choice or that of NBC / the producers. Meanwhile, there will probably be around as many new additions. This is the way of the show and it has been for quite some time. We have no reason to think that anything is about to change.

One other thing you should be wondering about at this point is who will serve as the first host of the season, as it feels like there are a few different candidates for that. You could argue for Rachel Brosnahan after Superman, or Pedro Pascal after Fantastic Four: First Steps. Sabrina Carpenter could come back, or Lorne Michaels could go with an alumni. There are a handful of candidates that are out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live right away

What are you most want to see moving into Saturday Night Live season 51 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







