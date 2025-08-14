BMF season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Given that tonight does serve as the all-important BMF season 4 finale at Starz, isn’t this the perfect time to get into season 5?

The first thing that we should honestly say here is the part that shocks us the most — as of this writing, we have yet to hear if there is going to be another season here or not. Make no mistake that we want to see it happen … but will it? That is, at least for now, where a certain amount of the mystery lies. We tend to think that there is a good chance we get one more season out of, mostly for a simple reason — what would be the reason not to get it? While we know that recent seasons have been more polarizing than the earlier ones, this is still a wildly successful franchise with a number of different arms to it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So while we do remain fairly confident that a season 5 is going to happen, this is where we also note that it would not be altogether shocking in the event it is the final one. Starz in general seems to be operating under a present-day model that for cost reasons, they do not want many of their shows to last beyond a season 5. This is also the duration of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. We know that one of the exceptions to the rule here is Outlander, but remember for a moment that it had a lot of source material to adapt and it was a global phenomenon for them for quite some time.

As for when a season 5 could theoretically come out, it does feel like the fall of 2026 is a possibility. Yet, we also have to be attuned to the fact that for one reason or another, Starz shows have been forced to have really long hiatuses between seasons.

Do you want to see a BMF season 5 happen over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







