Countdown season 1 episode 11 spoilers: The next steps

After the surprising ending to this week’s episode, it is fair to say that Countdown season 1 episode 11 is going to venture in its own direction. How can it not? We have a new case now that the team is going to be working on — yet, at the same time, are they really working together in the same way?

Well, we do tend to think the status of Amber is going to be one of a few major questions going into the next episode, and there may be some others that find a way to surface in due time. That includes how different the next test is from what happened when it comes to Volchek, someone who was much more of an external threat. This time around, it seems as though the Task Force is dealing with the enemy within.

One of the other questions that you have to wonder about at this point is simply tied to what we’re going to see when it comes to Mark’s health. Is he really better at this point? It at least feels like the experimental treatment worked for him, but we still have a nagging pit in our stomach.

In the end, the #1 thing that we’re aware of at the moment is quite simple: Countdown is the sort of show designed to keep you guessing in a number of different ways. We still have no idea how in the world we are going to be seeing this case resolved in just a few episodes — maybe it wont be? There is a case to be made here that the whole point of the story is to ensure you do not know when any particular story is going to be resolved.

