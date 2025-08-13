Countdown season 1 episode 10: Show EP on major twist

We recognize that Countdown is the sort of show that is going to deliver one huge twist after the next. So, what did we get this week?

Well, let’s just say that by the end of season 1 episode 10, we actually saw a major surprise here as the Volchek case was shockingly wrapped up. From there, we saw a time jump and the story careen off in a completely different direction with a new case. How can you really do this so soon to the finale?

Well, it seems as though the whole idea came down to trying to surprise viewers. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner / writer Derek Haas had to say on the subject:

When they told me it was going to be 13 episodes, I thought, ‘That’s a really long stretch for one case.’ … And then I thought, ‘How interesting and novel would it be if I started a second case within the first season … That way, the audience can’t settle into the rhythm that they’re used to, which is, ‘I know that the case is still going and can’t possibly wrap up because [Episode] 13 is weeks away.’ I want you on your toes.

All of this is great, but you do now also put yourself in a spot here where you have to wonder if there is really rom to tie everything together between now and the end of the finale, or if a second season is going to be now necessary. All of this is at least a nice break from the norm, but it does also raise another big question in the long-term. Is there a way to get the band back together? One thing that this show has done a good job at so far is showcasing how much things can change over time.

What did you think about the events of Countdown season 1 episode 10?

