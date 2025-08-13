The Snake season 1 episode 8: Who was eliminated?

We knew entering The Snake season 1 episode 8 that there was going to be a whole “secret snake” twist. However, did anyone else think the way that it played out was a little bit of a disappointment?

Ultimately, our expectation heading into this episode was that we would learn who the snake was at the saving ceremony — however, it happened a little earlier than that, thus giving Jack a little more time to prepare. This is his second opportunity to have the power this season, and he used it to, of course, saving MacLaine first and foremost. Given that their relationship is so public, you can argue that they are going to be two of the biggest threats over the course of the rest of the season.

Now, this is where we get into the other thing that could come back to haunt Jack in a real way — his decision to save Frank and send Mayor John packing at the end. His primary justification here was that he needed people to continue to like him and by virtue of that, saving John would make him suspicious. However, at this point this show should be more about winning than saving. John is shifty and at this point, probably no one in that game wants him to win. A lot of people could feel fine with Frank getting it.

As for the rest of the episode, we suppose that the biggest surprise is that somehow, Derek has managed to infiltrate the rest of the group again — even though a few weeks ago, the guy felt like he was a dead man walking after Pastor Jacob left. He has a real shot at this, but honestly, you can say that about a lot of the people who are currently left.

