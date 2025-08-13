The Snake season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see The Snake season 1 episode 9 on Fox next week, there are so many things to be excited about. For starters, can you believe that we are so close to the end of the season at this point?

Well, first and foremost, there are still a good many contestants left, which actually means that a lot of people are going to be in contention to win the grand prize. The real mystery here will come in what they want to do / are willing to do in order to get it. There are going to be some major betrayals moving forward and beyond just that, also at least one shocking exit. Judging from the preview that we saw tonight, we’re also getting one of the most brutal challenges that we’ve seen so far with a shock collar at the center of it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other reality TV updates!

If you do want to get more insight on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Snake season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Unprecedented pain awaits as the contestants must zap their fellow snakes with a shock collar. Then, a double-headed snake mutates and two players must decide their next move on the snake chain in the all-new “Shocking Behavior” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Aug 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-109) (TV-14)

Who is the favorite at this point?

Honestly, it feels like if the show is going to remain a popularity contest until the bitter end, it feels like Frank could be in the driver’s seat. That would make the end of this week all the more notable, largely because Jack did have a perfect opportunity to get him out of the game … only to then decide to not actually go for it. We know John didn’t have a lot of friends, but was this still a bad move?

What do you most want to see moving into The Snake season 1 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some further updates also on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







