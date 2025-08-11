Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 5 Veto Ceremony aftermath

It has been a few hours at this point since the Big Brother 27 Veto Ceremony has transpired — so, what have we learned since then?

Well, the first thing that is really worth noting here is just that we are still as shocked as we’ve been regarding the nominations. How could you ever anticipate a scenario in which Zach would not use his $10,000 in order to save himself? Yet, here we are and the irony is that it feels as though he goes if he remains on the block. Vince has votes in that situation from Keanu, Kelley, and Lauren based on past conversations. Meanwhile, Mickey has had it out for Zach and Katherine / Rylie could easily go in that particular direction. Ava also seems fine if Zach goes because of the way in which he’s acted this week.

Now, we do tend to think that things are a little bit messier in the Keanu / Vince scenario. Rachel and Ashley will 100% want to keep Keanu, and we think you can throw Will in there. Technically, Rylie and Katherine agreed on Sunday they would keep Keanu and if that happens, Ava breaks the tie. The problem is that they aren’t that stable, and that is before getting into the idea that Vince would have Zach, Lauren, and Morgan 100% on his side. Then you have Kelley and Mickey to think about here.

What we are trying to say is that all of this could eventually lead to a messy couple of days, but also ones that are not necessarily as exciting as they could have been. Zach not using his power could send the week down more of a predictable road, but we honestly don’t have a lot of confidence in his ability to campaign.

