The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about The Traitors US season 4 between now and the end of August? At this point, we totally get anyone who wants the details already! The cast has been out there for a good while and production is done … so what are the folks at Peacock waiting for?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that the best indicator of future behavior is the past, and this is why we may not learn anything more before August is over.

After all, remember the following first and foremost: The Traitors typically does not premiere until January. Until we hear something different from the streaming service, we have utterly no reason to think that this is about to change. We tend to think that at some point this fall, that will start to change.

While there are some players for this season we are more excited to see than others, the thing that we are most hopeful about right now is rather simple: A lot of chaos. Also, some unique traitors. We recognize already that the Survivor or Big Brother contingent are going to be suspected earlier, and a lot of the Housewives could be lumped in together. These are just some of the things that we’ve come to expect at this point … but will that ever change? The bar is set high with really good seasons of the past, so hopefully this batch of episodes lives up to the hype.

Fingers crossed here that no matter when a premiere date gets released, there is going to be some sort of trailer to go along with it.

