Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 5

We knew entering the Veto Ceremony today within the Big Brother 27 house, there was a chance for some significant chaos.

Why? Well, remember here that Katherine was not going to use the Power of Veto on Keanu, Zach, or Vince. However, at the end of the day, that did not matter due in part to Zach’s power. He could give $10,000 from the start of the game to Ava and in doing so, give himself safety and force her to name a replacement nominee.

Would he use it? It almost felt like a given, mostly because it made a lot of sense. He knew that there could be some jeopardy versus Vince, who had a lot of allies in the house. (Heck, Lauren even confirmed that she would save him.)

Yet, now is where we get to the absolutely insane part of this article: Zach did not use his power. He remains on the block and with Katherine not using the Veto, the same three are going to be up there for a vote on Thursday. What’s also crazy is that as of right now, the vote scenarios here are super messy. Mickey and Morgan seem intent on Keanu going. Meanwhile, Rachel and Ashley are intent on getting out Vince. Lauren has said she’d keep Vince in the game over Zach. Kelley claimed that she’d keep Keanu over Vince, but will she being honest? Meanwhile, Will promised Zach support after he gave him the trip during the Veto Competition. This is something that could go a lot of different ways depending on the campaign the next few days. Even with some duos, there could be a difference of opinion here and there as to what could happen.

What do you think about the Veto Ceremony within the Big Brother 27 house?

