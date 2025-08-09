The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 between now and the end of August? We recognize that at this point, we’re getting near the time where there would be a real demand for some announcements.

After all, let’s start things off with some of the good news: Production on the latest batch of episodes is done! That has been wrapped up now for more than a month now, and we like to think that a lot of producers are now in a spot where they are in post-production and working to make everything perfect. That isn’t something that happens overnight, but we’re of course confident that come close to the end of the year, the installments will be good to go.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reactions and reviews!

Here is the bad news for the time being: We still don’t expect news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 this month. Heck, we will be shocked if there is news on it by the end of next month. While there is a chance the show returns around December, it would not come as a shock if it is a winter 2026 before we actually do have a chance to see the show again. Remember that even when the episodes are done, there is still no real guarantee that Netflix is going to release the show right away. They may take their time in order to make it happen.

In the end, the biggest thing that we just hope is that season 4 lives up to the hype. Just remember for a moment that season 3 ended in one of the most dramatic ways possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Lincoln Lawyer right now

Do you want to hear more news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 before too long?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way, and we do not want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







