The Gilded Age season 3 finale: More on Larry, Marian story

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the epic finale for The Gilded Age season 3 arrive over on HBO. Are you prepared for what is to come?

Of course, there are so many different directions that the story could take at this point, but we have to begin here by noting the following: Larry and Marian are in an interesting place. There may be a future in regards to their relationship but at the same time, they have faced one problem after the next. One of the biggest ones right now may just come down to pressure from society.

In speaking about all of this entering this weekend’s big send-off, here is some of what Harry Richardson had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

Well, the complications are very, very interesting this year, because I think it deals with the pressures on the young woman to have a clean societal image. You know the fact that she’s had two failed engagements, in her mind, brings along with it a lot of societal complexity and a lot of judgment. So the fear of her having a third [failed engagement] and then being labeled as this sort of problematic young woman is very real for her. What I love about their relationship this season is that it really shows how toxic fear can be. And on both of their parts, fear is what leads to [their] complications. Marian’s very afraid that she’s going to have this downfall and this humiliation societally, and Larry is fearful that he’s not going to be able to trust her in communicating and staying together to work through the problems and committing.

At this point, we will just be thrilled that there is a certain bit of hope at the end of the finale — after all, we have seen so many instances of sadness this season already. (We’re still not over a certain carriage death.)

