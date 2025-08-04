The Gilded Age season 3 finale: Director on George cliffhanger

We recognize that entering the upcoming The Gilded Age season 3 finale on HBO, there are so many things to wonder about. Take, for example, the upcoming ball and Bertha’s attempts to change the construct of who is there / who is not. Beyond that, you also have to wonder more about the fate of George Russell, who was attacked in the closing minutes.

Is George actually dead? This is obviously something that we’re left to wonder and for now, the cliffhanger and the questions are all very-much intentional.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking more on all of this right now to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what director Salli Richardson-Whitfield had to say:

At Gilded, we really love these explosive openers and endings in episodes. Oscar’s friend just got [killed]. No one saw that coming, and no one sees what happens to George at the end of episode seven.

For the time being, the thing we are most eager to learn here is how quickly the producers actually resolve the George issue. There is a school of thought here that they wrap it up in almost record time at the start of the episode, largely to focus on other things. Take, for example, Bertha — can she really go through any other social endeavor not knowing what is going to happen to him? We do not need to see George suddenly all better after all of this, but there is something to be said for the idea of him just being off in recovery, where is prognosis is generally good.

As for whether or not there is an explosive ending in the finale, nothing is confirmed — however, it also feels like there is a pretty good chance.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering The Gilded Age finale now

What do you think we are going to be seeing on The Gilded Age entering the season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







