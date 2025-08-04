The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 promo: Will George survive?

We know that heading into The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 on HBO, there are a myriad of different questions we are left to wonder. What’s the biggest? Well, that is largely a matter of whether or not George Russell is going to survive the attempted assassination.

The good news here is that if you view the preview for the finale over here, you can get confirmation that George is not 100% dead just yet; however, he is covered in blood and things are not looking good for him. This is a man who internally may be holding a lot of regret when it comes to Clay, but what can he really do about it? Not only is his future in jeopardy, but at the same time, the same goes for all of his businesses.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

What does perhaps make this preview all the more interesting for now is the rather simple fact that while George is going through all of this, we are also going to be seeing Bertha still trying to make the ball a reality. One of her real goals here is trying to ensure that divorced people do still have a role in society, but there is going to be pushback. At this point, it is rather hard to determine if this is going to work out or not.

In general, we do think that this finale could have some victories, but also a great deal of heartbreak. Peggy will be going through a lot in the finale, but at the same time, she’s not the only character. Have your tissues at the ready entering the finale, as there is a good chance that she is going to need them.

Related – Get some more news right now entering The Gilded Age finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 finale?

Do you think that George is going to survive? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







