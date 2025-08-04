The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The ball

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 arrive — do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should just issue another big reminder that “My Mind is Made Up” is the all-important finale, and it is a real culmination of everything that you’ve seen for most of the season. Beyond just that, we’ve also arrived at an event that we’ve been waiting a really long time in order to see: The ball. This is going to mean some great fashion, but also perhaps some consequences for Bertha. This is going to be pretty darn eventful hour and ten minutes (it is an extended finale), and that is without even noting that there could be a cliffhanger for what’s coming up down the road.

Below, you can see the full The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8 synopsis with some more thoughts on what lies ahead:

Despite objections from Mrs. Astor, Bertha finalizes the guest list for the ball – and finally faces the fallout of her actions. Meanwhile, Dr. Kirkland makes a decision about his future with Peggy, Oscar reconnects with a previous ally, and Marian struggles to move forward.

Ultimately, we are still in a spot here where every single story is going to have some weight, and we are especially curious for what is happening with Oscar. Based on what the producers have said so far, there is an awareness that what is happening with this character would not have been possible if John was still alive … regardless of how heartbreaking that may be.

