The Gilded Age renewed for season 4 over at HBO

As we get closer and closer to the big season 3 finale of The Gilded Age on HBO, there is a larger cause for celebration. After all, the show has been renewed for a season 4!

We hardly think that this news is a surprise. After all, the ratings for the third season have been strong and the critical acclaim is better than ever. Why shut down an operation when things are going better than ever? We tend to think that this is an active topic of conversation already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement per Deadline, here is what Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, had to say about the renewal:

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season … Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a “cant-miss it” entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

Meanwhile, Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television (who produce the show) added the following:

“Thanks to Julian [Fellowes] and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value … Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more.”

Our hope here is that the fourth season could be ready as early as the fall of next year but given how long HBO shows have between seasons these days, it could be even longer than that. Just be prepared in advance…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next The Gilded Age episode

What do you think about The Gilded Age being renewed for a season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







