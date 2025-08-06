Countdown season 1 episode 10 spoilers: After the cliffhanger

Next week on Prime Video, we are going to be seeing Countdown season 1 episode 10 arrive — so what can you expect to see?

Well, let’s just remember first and foremost the way in which episode 9 ended, one that actually did give us a crazy showdown between Volchek and Mark. It seemed like some deadly blasts were about to hit the city … but did they really? It is possible that Evan or Bell did find some sort of way to stop them in time and if that’s the case, does that mean that Volcheck is done? Is the long Borys-centric nightmare over?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Perhaps the craziest thing about where we are right now in the season is rather simple: There are four installments left and yet, it feels like it’s going to be hard to keep momentum going now that Mark and Borys have seen each other. Can you continue this momentum at all? Or, are we in a spot where everything is destined to come crumbling down? We are going to do our best here to put our face into executive producer Derek Haas, who knows how to make longer seasons of TV so exciting thanks to everything that he has done on Chicago Fire for many years.

If there is one thing that we have a certain measure of confidence in at this point, it is simply this: Things are going to get all the most action-packed and crazy from here on out. After all, think about the last few cliffhangers in general, and just high the bar is for almost every single episode that comes the rest of the way.

Related – What are the chances that a Countdown season 2 happen?

What are you most eager to see moving into Countdown season 1 episode 10?

Do you think that all of the major characters are going to survive at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates we do not want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







