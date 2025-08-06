The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Noah Wyle on Robby’s recovery

The cast and crew of The Pitt season 2 is deep into production and with that, it feels like fine time to think more about Robby’s future.

After all, where is the new batch of episodes going to take Noah Wyle’s character? At this point, we are well-aware of the fact that he could be looking to therapy to recover from some of his trauma. This is a guy who spent a lot of season 1 struggling with his trauma from the pandemic, and also from losing a number of different patients. It is a lot for him to deal with, and he is still in the process of doing that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to know more on what could be coming from Noah Wyle? Well, speaking to TV Insider, the actor did a good job of showing what the story of healing could look like:

“It’s a process that, in success, hopefully will run several years and we can peel this onion very slowly, which would be very gratifying to watch, I think. But part of that is being realistic with where he would be 10 months later. He’d probably tried a therapist or two. He probably shot them down, intellectually sparred with them, tried to find fault with their methodology, has come up with his own plan that he thinks will work just fine to keep everybody at bay, demonstrated from the leadership standpoint that he’s going through the motions of using the resources available so that he can model that for the people under him and make sure that they do. But all of it is, what is he really letting in? What is really taking root?”

We do like the idea that there are already multiple seasons of The Pitt being considered, largely because it ensures one thing above all else: The chance to really build on what we’ve seen so far! Hopefully, this will lead to HBO Max also renewing the show for even more sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Pitt, including some other season 2 premiere date hopes

What are you most excited to see moving into The Pitt season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







