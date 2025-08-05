Fargo season 6: Does Noah Hawley want Texas setting?

It has admittedly been a really long time at this point since there have been any substantial updates on Fargo season 6. Is that finally about to change?

Well, we should go ahead and note that while it is likely that FX will order another installment of the crime anthology, there is no real hurry for it. Creator Noah Hawley is fully immersed in Alien: Earth at present, and the general scuttlebutt we’ve seen and heard is that he is likely to do a second season of the sci-fi franchise before returning to this quirky crime-ridden world.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is somewhat of a surprise: A possible season 6 could actually take place in Texas, at least if he has it his way. Just see what he said in a new interview with Texas Monthly:

“I want to film it here. I want to do a Texas story. I want to work at home, man. I’ll direct half of the episodes if I can do it at home.”

The appeal of doing a more local Fargo is obvious to Hawley, but does it really work without as much of the show? This is where we will note that when you get up to the Panhandle and certain parts of West Texas, there can at least be a decent amount of snowfall in the winter — so much of it is really location specific. We just hope that the next chapter is as intense and well-cast as season 5, which we do think was the best for the franchise since the very first. That is one of the reasons we are also fine to be patient while Hawley and the rest of the team cooks up something magical … it’s just going to be a while.

