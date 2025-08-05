The Gilded Age season 3 finale: Morgan Spector on George’s fate

We are well-aware of the fact that entering The Gilded Age season 3 finale on HBO this weekend, there are a ton of questions to think about. What is one of the biggest ones? Well, that is tied back to whether or not we are going to see George survive that gunshot wound. It was at point-black range and beyond that, done from a professional hitman. These are not the sort of thing that one is prone to survive a lot of the time, so you have every reason in the world to be concerned.

Ultimately, we’ve said it many times that we want George to live — the dynamic between him and Bertha is one of the best on the entire show! One of the last things we want is to see that suddenly vanish, especially on the eve of the all-important ball.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not go ahead and hear from Morgan Spector himself for a moment? In a new interview with Variety, the actor indicates that there is a very good, even contractual, reason to worry about his character:

You should be very worried. In the 19th century, gunshot wounds from up close were extremely dangerous. Many people didn’t survive them. I don’t have a contract for next season yet, so who knows?

We do actually think that Spector should get a rather nice raise if The Gilded Age comes back, with the same going for many other main cast members. Remember back in season 1 this was a Monday-night show for HBO, meaning that there were not huge expectations that it would become a big hit. However, its ratings have steadily approved and it now sits firmly on Sunday nights, otherwise known as the network’s main marquee spot. It is hard to imagine a scenario in which it is going anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get more thoughts on The Gilded Age season 3 episode 8

What do you think we are going to see with George entering The Gilded Age season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







