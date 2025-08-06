The Snake season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The secret snake…

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see The Snake season 1 episode 8 — and are more big twists coming?

Well, tonight we did see yet another twist thrown into the show via the Cobra Cane. That is something that, in theory, could have altered the game. However, it really didn’t due to the person who got it. The twist moving forward may be a little more seismic, largely because we are talking here about a Secret Snake, someone who is going to be granted the ability to significantly alter a lot of power. Are you going to be willing to target specific people because you are doing it in secret? We at least have to wonder that.

Below, you can see the full The Snake season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The remaining contestants squirm their way through a murky chum-filled swamp in order to obtain the coveted medallion. Then, this week’s snake sheds in secret, rattling the players until the last second in the all-new “Secret Snake” episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Aug 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-108) (TV-14)

Based on what we saw tonight, it feels easy to put at least a few people in the crosshairs. For example, Mayor John has annoyed a ton of people and he could be easily dispatched as a result of that. Also, you can’t just ignore what we have seen from Jack and MacLaine, who are a clear duo thanks to their romance. Amazingly, Derek has found a way to slip under the radar again after looking like a major target for a little while. Is he going to be able to keep that up?

At this point, we’re rooting for one thing above all others: Total chaos.

