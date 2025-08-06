The Snake season 1 episode 7: Who was eliminated + a Cobra Cane

Tonight, The Snake season 1 episode 7 introduced a new twist in the Cobra Cane — but did it actually impact the end of the hour?

Well, in a word, no. Kethryn entered the episode as one of the bigger threats and now, she is officially gone from the competition. She played too hard, too fast and that was ultimately the reason for her demise. Still, we do tend to think the producers wanted her to stay — and the Cane could have helped her! If she had drawn the largest one out of the box, she could have earned instant safety. That didn’t happen. Instead, Jordan ended up getting that limited safety.

What unfolded as a result of this was Kethryn’s elimination and within that, the show lost one of its most compelling personalities — someone who was cutthroat but also messy, and thought about the game at almost every turn. It feels like she would actually be a good inclusion on some other reality competition down the road, whether it be The Traitors, House of Villains, or even Squid Game: The Challenge. The big issue she ran into here is just that there were not enough people willing to go to bat for her anymore.

Speaking about people who may be rather isolated moving forward, this is where we do have to look in the direction now of Mayor John. This is someone who earned the power of The Snake only to power-trip his way throughout the house. He tried to collect information from everyone without coming across as remotely their friend. He’s probably not long for the game, especially now that one of the other major threats has been eliminated. There is still the Jack / MacLaine romance he could hide behind for a little bit, but just how long is that going to work?

