Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 7 spoilers: The Secret Rendezvous

Monday night is going to bring Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7 to ABC — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, if you saw at the end of this past episode, we are in a competition now that is about money as well as romance, and it seems like there is going to be a challenge that feels almost straight out of Love Island. After all, we are talking here about a Secret Rendezvous, and we’ll see just how all of this leads and if some relationships end up going in separate directions.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full season 10 episode 7 synopsis below:

After last week’s jaw-dropping announcement, Jesse stirs the waters with the “Secret Rendezvous” challenge, letting individuals discover who they’re most compatible with outside of their couples, and a chance to meet in secret later that night. As connections deepen, a shocking reveal sends ripples through Paradise when Jeremy’s secret call to Susie comes to light, leaving Bailey reeling and uncertain. With the next rose ceremony fast approaching, loyalties are tested, and the stakes continue to rise.

The secret call feels like it is going to be really messy — and also hopefully test the Jeremy part of the show a little bit more. We are curious at this point to see 1) how the season ends and 2) who is going to make it there. Sure, we also do want some successful relationships after the fact, but you don’t need to be together at the end of Paradise for that to happen. Sometimes, love can be a little more unpredictable.

