Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 7 spoilers: Sabotage ahead?

As we do get prepared to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7, one thing feels abundantly clear: The game is afoot now more than ever! The prize money is impacting things that are happening, mostly because if you break someone’s heart, they have a new way to hurt you back.

Is this really working for everyone out there? We do imagine that this is something that is still in wait-and-see mode. We realize that there are people who miss the old Paradise but at the same time, we tend to think there are reasons the show went away! The ratings just weren’t good enough and there needed to be a change. That does not mean, however, that everyone is happy with where we now are at.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV updates now!

Based on the promo that we saw after tonight’s new installment, we do tend to think that there are a few different potential stories that could be at play. One of the biggest ones is most likely tied to what’s going to be happening when it comes to targeting strong couples or doing whatever you can to get a leg ahead. We also do think that Jonathon is going to be facing a lot of drama … so buckle in?

Now, we do understand the need for change, and we certainly do not blame the franchise for opting to try to do a few things differently from what they have before. Yet, at the same time, it does remain our hope here that there will be some sort of love stories that make it out of this show. Otherwise, you do have to raise the question of what we’re even doing here.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Bachelor in Paradise, including what else lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







