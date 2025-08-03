Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 6 sneak peek: Gary’s decision

Monday night is officially poised to bring Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 6 to ABC, so what more is there we can say about it?

Well, one of the most important things to note at this point is that heading into the next Rose Ceremony, there is a huge imbalance of women to men. There are six ladies and only three guys, and that means that a limited number of roses are going to be handed out. With both Keith and Kim seemingly in some sort of relationship, this puts a ton of attention on Gary, a guy who definitely has a major decision to make.

If you head over to Parade Magazine right now, you can see a sneak preview that outlines some of this further. Nancy, Leslie, Natascha, and April are all still there, so will any of them make it to the next part of the show with him? Gary himself admits that he never imagined he would be in the position of “hot commodity” but now that he is, what will he decide to do with it? That is one of the more interesting questions that we’re going to have a chance to see play out.

At this point, one of the other things that is still on our mind here is the rather-simple fact that the show is going to be moving to a Bachelor Pad / Love Island model where there could be some money at stake moving forward — and that is enough to make you wonder many things. Is that going to corrupt some relationships? For the time being, we would at least say that it could be a factor in what is coming up in conversations.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

