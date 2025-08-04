Chicago Fire season 14: Daniel Kyri will briefly return

Just in case you were eager to see Daniel Kyri make some sort of return appearance on Chicago Fire season 14, you are in luck!

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, the actor behind Ritter indicated that he will be making a return — at least for a “limited time.” We learned at the end of last season that he would not be a series regular moving forward, but it remained our hope at least that he would be back in order to wrap up his story. From our vantage point, we’re just glad to see this addressed in some shape or form now.

It remains to be seen how Kyri will be written out of Chicago Fire but at the moment, we’ll just say this: We don’t want him killed. Given that the series has killed an LGBTQ character before in the past, it’s a bad look to have that happen here again — even if this is a show where there is a lot of danger and “no one is safe.” Instead, we tend to think that it is pretty easy to write him out just by seeing him transfer or maybe just determine he wants a new path out of his life.

Also, we do just love the idea that he could still come back in some capacity — after all, that is something that we have seen a lot of other people do over the years. We like to think of the firehouse as a family and with that, members of the house always should check up on each other here and there. Even a mention is better than nothing.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14?

Meanwhile, how do you think we are going to see Kyri written out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

